WEIRTON, W.Va. (WTRF) — On June 21, at 11:39 p.m., the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to 622 Kings Creek Rd, Weirton for a report of a shooting.

Units of the Sheriff’s Office arrived assisted by officers from Weirton Police Department and found the 66-year-old victim, John Chipps Sr., had been shot in the back while he was driving his vehicle and was pulling into his driveway.

Mr. Chipps was transported to a Pittsburgh hospital.

The area was cleared by the responding units and determined that the shooter had left the area.

The incident is under investigation by the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office and it is believed that Mr. Chipps was the intended target of the shooting, not a random act.

The Sheriff’s Office asks for anyone that may have information regarding this shooting to contact one of the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office detectives or text the anonymous Tip Line at 847411.