MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – The City of Moundsville has just been presented with two awards by the West Virginia Municipal League that they won at the League’s annual conference in Morgantown.



City leaders applied for a Community All Star Award in the “Enrichment category” for the work they did renovating East End Park and the playground area. City Manager Rick Healy tells us they were confident Moundsville had a good shot at winning, and they did.



But the second award came as much more of a surprise.

“And then, very unexpectedly, there was an award presented to me called the Quiet Strength Award, and it was awarded to me by the executive director of the Municipal League, and it was quite a surprise. It’s awarded to somebody who does a lot of work behind the scenes and is very devoted to the league and the things that the League need to do. So we were excited about both awards but very humbled by the second one, for sure.” RICK HEALY, Moundsville City Manager

A big congratulations to Moundsville on taking home both awards.

For more information on the West Virginia Municipal League, you can visit their website.