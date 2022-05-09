It was 50 years ago today that West Virginia Northern Community College opened its doors for the first time.

The college celebrated that milestone by unveiling its brand new Student Success Center.

The center is located on the first floor of the B&O building on the Wheeling campus.

The space includes a walk-up service center, admissions and financial aid offices, as well as careers services and several other facilites.

WVNCC President Daniel Mosser says having all those services in one location makes the college experience more efficient for both students and staff.

“Student Services is where a student first comes whenever they are first deciding to come to college. So it’s where we create our first impression. So it is critically important for this space to be attractive inviting the student. At the same time efficient for the folks who work here to provide support services to students.”

The first floor of the campus now also includes space for recruiters to meet with prospective students and their families. It also houses the WVNCC Foundation offices and the Alumni office.