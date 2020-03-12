West Virginia one of three states without a case of COVID-19; High School basketball tournaments canceled

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice says the Mountain State is one of three states that still have no confirmed cases of COVID-19. The other states without a case are Maine and Iowa.

“We still don’t have a case,” of corona virus in West Virginia says Gov. Justice. Only WV, Maine and Iowa are without a case pic.twitter.com/VGSIdoz8GP — Mark Curtis (@MarkCurtisWOWK) March 12, 2020

The governor says that while the virus hasn’t reached West Virginia, the state needs to be prepared. He has issued a state-employee travel ban on both national and international travel. He says all West Virginians should reconsider any nonessential out-of-state travel and discourages groups and organizations from hosting large events.

“We have to follow the leads of what our medical professionals are telling us,” the governor says.

Justice also recommends those at the most risk should avoid any contact with large crowds. He encourages nursing homes to restrict visitors with the exception of patients with end-of-life or extreme illness.

“Our elderly could be the most susceptible by far,” Justice says.

Justice also says the high school basketball tournaments will be “shut down” and postponed indefinitely after current games are finished. The governor says he and West Virginia Superintendent of Schools Clayton Burch do not believe it is necessary to close schools at this time.

Gov. Justice bans travel by state employees until further notice pic.twitter.com/KEUfcR2fsG — Mark Curtis (@MarkCurtisWOWK) March 12, 2020

Gov. Justice orders state basketball tournament postponed indefinitely… even the team he’s scheduled to coach tonight.. ⁦@WOWK13News⁩ pic.twitter.com/fzM1hH1GIs — Mark Curtis (@MarkCurtisWOWK) March 12, 2020

Earlier this month, Justice and the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources announced an information hotline to address public and medical provider questions and concerns regarding the coronavirus. Anyone with questions can call 24/7, toll-free, at 1-800-887-4304.