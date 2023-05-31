MOUNDSVILLE, W.Va. (WTRF) — Calling ghost hunters and paranormal fanatics of all ages.

The West Virginia Penitentiary’s Para-Con is coming back on Saturday, September 9.

Tickets for the event will go on sale Thursday, June 1.

Vendors will be set-up in the Moundsville training center located at the Penitentiary. The admission price to get into the training center will be $20. An off-limits tour will be offered which is $30 as well as an overnight stay at the penitentiary which will be $125.

The event will also include ghost hunting TV personalities Heather Taddy and Brian Cano.

“When you’re attracted to that, you want to go where you know you’re going to be around and acceptable to that paranormal activity. And like I said this is a haunted facility this has been put out there, it’s credible that it’s haunted there was nine hundred and ninety-eight documented deaths at this prison.” Tom Stiles – Executive Director of Moundsville Economic Development

Those wanting to attend the event are encouraged to purchase tickets as early as possible by going to their website at wvpentours.com