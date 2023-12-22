WEIRTON, W.Va. (WTRF) — Officials in Hancock County have confirmed a police stand-off in Weirton on Friday afternoon.

According to the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office, Weirton Police attempted to serve an arrest warrant to a person inside a residence early Friday afternoon and the subject refused to come out.

Police have closed off traffic on Pennsylvania Avenue near the 7-Eleven, and 7News Reporter Colin Roose was able to hear negotiation efforts over a megaphone.

