WEIRTON, W.Va. (WTRF) — Officials in Hancock County have confirmed a police stand-off in Weirton on Friday afternoon.
According to the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office, Weirton Police attempted to serve an arrest warrant to a person inside a residence early Friday afternoon and the subject refused to come out.
Police have closed off traffic on Pennsylvania Avenue near the 7-Eleven, and 7News Reporter Colin Roose was able to hear negotiation efforts over a megaphone.
This situation is ongoing. Stick with 7News for further updates.