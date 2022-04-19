OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — It is hard to miss the countless election signs throughout town but in case you did, the primary election is almost here.

If you are interested in voting in the upcoming election, today was the last day to register.

TODAY is the last day to register to vote for the 2022 primary election in West Virginia. If you are not registered by 5 p.m. you can NOT vote on May 10th‼️🇺🇸



The election is right around the corner so it's time to brush up on who is running and double check your present address, because your polling place may have changed.

The election is right around the corner so it’s time to brush up on who is running and double check your present address, because your polling place may have changed.

The 2022 Primary Election takes place on May 10. If you are not registered, you can not vote.

This election covers a lot of ground such as the Board of Education, county offices, and more.

Toni Chieffalo, Ohio County elections coordinator gave 7News a few tips for voters.

I encourage everyone to vote in the primary and the general, but as you notice, I’ve noticed over the years a lot of people will just vote in the general election. Some of the primary elections they do not come out and vote for, but it’s very important also. And like I said, especially you have the Board of Education in the primary election. And so that’s a very important part. Toni Chieffalo, Ohio County elections coordinator

She says if you are not sure who is running or what this election consists of, April 20, the sample ballet will be available.

If you can’t make it to the polls for in-person voting, Chieffalo says still vote. You can take advantage of their other options.

Early voting begins Wednesday, April 27, and what early voting is you can come into the courthouse, we have a precinct set up and you can go ahead, and vote. You don’t have to worry about it on Election Day. Toni Chieffalo, Ohio County elections coordinator

If you are eligible, you can also apply for an absentee ballot.

The courthouse will also be open Saturday, April 30, and Saturday May 7, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. for early voting.

If you are interested in working the polls, they are looking for a few more people to sign up.

Poll workers are paid for training and the election day. As long as you are a registered voter and can work the whole day.

You can call the office at 304-234-3750 and they will guide you from there.