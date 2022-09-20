FILE – An arrangement of Oxycodone pills sit next to a bottle in New York on Aug. 29, 2018. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — Settlements have been reached with two big-name pharmacies in suits that claims they contributed to the oversupply of opioids in West Virginia.

West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey announced the settlements, which total more than $147 million, on Tuesday. According to a release from Morrisey, the lawsuits alleged that the pharmacies “failed to maintain effective controls as a distributor and dispenser against diversion that contributed to oversupply of opioids in the state.”

The settlements funds will be distributed throughout the state under the terms of the West Virginia First Memorandum of Understanding:

Walmart – $65,070,000

CVS – $82,500,000

The CVS deal comes with a 2.25% Most Favored Nation protection—which will prevent future prejudice against West Virginia after the lawsuit. Recent settlements with pharmacies have also been reached in other states, including with several counties in Ohio.

“These settlements won’t bring back the lives lost from the opioid epidemic, but these and other settlements will hopefully provide significant help to those affected the most by this crisis in our state,” Attorney General Morrisey said.

The two companies are part of a larger trial also involving Walgreens and Kroger, which is set for June 5, 2023.