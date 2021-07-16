Vet Voices

West Virginia Roughriders to host alumni game Saturday night at WesBanco Arena

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – The champs are back! The West Virginia Roughriders are making their long-awaited return return this Saturday night.

Since the first time since 2019 they’ll hit the grid iron for an alumni game. One team will be coached by Head Coach Mook Zimmerman, and the other will be lead by NFL All-Pro Greg Hardy. You’ll see some of the best players from over the years go head to head.

Coach Mook and owner Gregg Fornario both agree it’ll be great for the community. They also have something huge in store for the fans.

“We’re getting an opportunity to raise our banner from 2019. A little over two years ago. We’re raising that banner prior to the game.”

Gregg Fornario, Owner, West Virginia Roughriders

“From start to finish. So yeah come in and pack the house.”

Coach Mook Zimmerman, West Virginia Roughriders

If you want to help pack the house, the alumni game is Saturday night at 7PM at WesBanco Arena. You can get your tickets at WesBanco’s website. The defending champs are planning to be back in 2022.

