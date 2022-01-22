West Virginia School Choice Fair showcases the state’s variety of educational resources

WHEELING W.Va. – (WTRF) The education opportunities in West Virginia are endless. As a part of National School Choice Week, families gathered for an education fair to connect with different schools.

West Virginia Voices for Education Choices and the Cardinal Institute hosted the West Virginia School Choice Fair, families were able to speak with a variety of local schools and institutions to find the perfect fit for their child.

Andrew Bambrick, educational outreach coordinator for the Cardinal Institute says every child is different.

This event is about connecting families with what education options they need and what education opportunities are available to them.

What’s going on is this I part of the National School Choice Week celebrations. This is the first ever school choice fair in West Virginia. We have a group of public and private schools, as well as several other education organizations that have come to talk to families about the services that they offer. Andrew Bambrick, Educational outreach coordinator, Cardinal Institute

Director of student services and elementary curriculum for Ohio County Schools, Raquel McLeod says their mission is “together we achieve.”

We are showcasing, king of showing off all the great opportunities we have in Ohio County Schools. We are showing our academics, our fine arts program, our robotics programs, we just have things that just meet the needs of all students and all of their interests. Raquel McLeod, Director of student services and elementary curriculum , Ohio County Schools

Food, fun, and activities, while parents learned about all the education options, kids were able to eat, get face painting, even enjoy a photo booth.

In additional to this being a place for you to find resources, this is also a place for us to celebrate the things we have available to use because we have made great strides here in West Virginia for education freedom and for making options available to families. We have all these people together; we have a student showcase that is going to show what the students of West Virginia are able to do from a variety of backgrounds. Andrew Bambrick, Educational outreach coordinator, Cardinal Institute

The fair also featured many school’s clubs and groups. A variety of talented students performed and gave a taste of what their school has to offer.