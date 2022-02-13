Huntington, W.Va. (AP) – A West Virginia school superintendent is investigating a Feb. 2 religious revival that occurred at Huntington High School, saying he believes students’ rights have been violated.

Huntington High students protest ‘forced’ religious revival with walkout

Cabell County Schools Superintendent Ryan Saxe announced the investigation in a statement issued Friday.

About 100 students at the high school walked out in protest on Wednesday during an advisory period. The school’s chapter of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes had invited Nik Walker Ministries to hold a revival at the school, which was advertised as a voluntary event.

School officials have said there was supposed to be a sign-up sheet to attend but that two teachers mistakenly took their entire classes.