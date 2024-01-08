WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Monday marked the start of West Virginia’s 2024 primary elections.

West Virginia Secretary of State and Chief Elections Officer, Mac Warner, is kicking off this year’s primary election with a weeklong tour to 14 different counties in the state to meet with county clerks and local officials. Warner’s first stop was right here in Ohio County.

Starting Monday, anyone who wants to run for office can file for the May 14 primary election. Candidate filing will continue until midnight on Saturday, January 27th.

The Secretary of State says the state has been preparing for months to administer safe, free, and fair elections in 2024.

Warner met with the elections director for Ohio County, Jessica Klinger, to discuss anything that could help the election be as smooth and as fair as possible and shared a few ways that you can get involved.

”Take advantage of the transparency that the county clerks and the elections directors give you, say when they’re doing the accuracy and logic testing on the machines. They do that publicly so people can go and participate or watch that process take place. Being a poll worker is the best way to gain confidence in the elections because you get to see the checks and balances. You see the machines are not connected to the Internet. You see the security measures that are taking place.” Mac Warner – WV Secretary of State, Chief Elections Officer

For anyone who still needs to register to vote or anyone who just became eligible, the voter registration deadline is April 23.

Warner says if you need any information or resources on this year’s election you can find them on the Go Vote West Virginia website.