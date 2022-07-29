CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The West Virginia State Senate has passed the abortion clarification bill in a 21-10 vote. It now goes back to the House of Delegates and, if they agree on changes made, it will go to Gov. Jim Justice.

The bill still has exceptions for rape and incest.

BREAKING… West Virginia State Senate votes to approve an abortion ban already approved by the House. Vote was 21-10, with 3 absent. Now goes back to House to review changes. There are limited provisions allowing exceptions for tape and incest. ⁦@WOWK13News⁩ pic.twitter.com/AA5ivW7IeT — Mark Curtis (@MarkCurtisWOWK) July 30, 2022

The West Virginia House of Delegates passed the bill on Wednesday, July 27, in a 69-23 vote.

The bill calls for a ban on abortion along with making it illegal for doctors to perform abortions and also give out abortion medications. It says it will not punish the mother.

The exceptions in the bill are for fetal anomalies, ectopic pregnancies and medical emergencies. An amendment was also added on Wednesday by the West Virginia House that would allow for exceptions for rape and incest as long as certain criteria are met.