WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Human trafficking is a very real issue affecting not only the nation, but also residents of West Virginia.

After attending the I.G.N.I.T.E Hope seminar last week, Senator Laura Wakim Chapman listened to the community and began researching the issues surrounding human trafficking – which she found is an extremely underreported crime.

She is now introducing two new bills for consideration in the next legislative session.

She feels educating and bringing awareness to the serious problem is step one of the prevention processes.

“I will be introducing my first bill, which would be an awareness instruction for hotels, innkeepers, and staff to be able to recognize the signs of human trafficking so that they can report it. I will be introducing the Teen Safety Internet and Social Media Act, where our local schools will be providing instruction on safe Internet use and safe social media use. Just awareness that whoever is on the other side of the computer might not be who they say they are.” Laura Wakim Chapman | WV Senator, District 1

Senator Chapman says she has already sent both bills down to Charleston, W.Va.

For each bill to pass, it would need 18 senate votes, 51 house votes and then could be signed or vetoed by the governor.

The next legislative session starts in January 2024.

