West Virginia soldier dies in Kuwait in non-combat incident

ROCKPORT, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia Army soldier has died in a non-combat related incident in Kuwait.

The Pentagon says 30-year-old Sgt. William Edward Friese, from Rockport, West Virginia, died Thursday in Camp Buehring, Kuwait. The incident is under investigation. The military gave no more information on the circumstances of Friese’s death.

Friese was assigned to the 821st Engineer Company, 1092nd, Engineer Battalion, 111th Engineer Brigade, Summersville, West Virginia

The military says Friese was in Kuwait supporting Operation Inherent Resolve.