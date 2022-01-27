West Virginia State and City officials tackle dilapidated properties

WHEELING W.Va. – (WTRF) The Friendly City has become tarnished with many rundown buildings that simply can’t be saved.

City and State officials met Thursday to discuss a new bill, one that plans to help cities and counties demolish dilapidated properties.

WV State Auditor, JB McCuskey, who is the land commissioner for the state, visited Wheeling to see the problems firsthand.

Wheeling Mayor, Glenn Elliot says the city has so many properties falling into this category yearly, and financially it is almost impossible to keep up with.

McCuskey says across the state, this is primarily a money problem.

His plan is to get the properties in the hands of those who care about them, and then supply a level of funding to tackle a substantial portion of the problem at once.

McCuskey says his plan is to team up with city officials because they know their city best.

We have a statewide demolition program but what we have is 250 cities that have sort of a unique variation each time, and so my challenges are drafting a bill that encompasses everybody but then also meets the needs of all the cities. So, the only way you can ever really do this is you go around, you talk to them, you look at the problem, you understand what their solutions are and try to put them all together. JB McCuskey, WV State Auditor, land commissioner for the state

Mayor Elliott gave McCuskey a rundown of around 50 dilapidated buildings that need demolished.

They then took a tour of several extremely damaged properties, many which lined the gateway into the city.

McCuskey says nothing will happen until someone rips the band aid off and makes a big move.