To clear up any confusion, the West Virginia State Police has provided the public and Certified Inspection Stations with information about the new two-year Motor Vehicle Inspection process.

According to WVSP, stickers will now be valid for a two-year period, expiring on the last day of the month in which the sticker was previously purchased, i.e., if your vehicle was inspected on January 15, 2024, your two-year inspection will expire on January 31, 2026.

The cost for the new two-year stickers is $6 for the sticker and $13 dollars for the Labor to complete the inspection at a Certified Inspection Station, as well as $.78 for sales tax, for a total of $19.78.

