MONROE COUNTY, W.Va. — The West Virginia State Police issued a dangerous fugitive warning for Monroe County, West Virginia, Giles County, Virginia, and Pulaski County, Virginia.

Officials say that on October 11, Troopers from the Union detachment in Greenwood County, West Virginia, were attempting to locate an unknown white male suspected of breaking into residences in the Monroe County area of Pyne Mountain Road.

It is reported that at around 11:30 p.m., Troopers were involved in a confrontation with the suspect but could not place him into custody.

Police say the suspect has been identified as Anthony Charles Meyers, 35.

Meyers has been recorded on surveillance systems and trail cameras. He is armed with a stainless barrel rifle that may be cased.

Meyers is 5-11 tall, with brown hair and green eyes.

Meyers may be dressed in camo and may be carrying a red backpack.

Meyers was released on 7/28/2023 from FCI Devens and failed to report to his federal probation officer on 7/31/2023.

Officials say Meyers is a Federal Fugitive and a violent sexual predator.

It is reported that Meyers may frequent the Appalachian Trial, hitchhike, or be seen walking.

At this time, Anthony Charles Meyers is considered armed and dangerous.

Police advise that extreme caution should be used if he is spotted and not to approach Meyers.

If located, please call Sgt. S.S. Keaton at 304-772-5100 or R/Sgt. S.A. Hatten at 304-633-6261.

The status of this investigation remains active and ongoing.

