JACKSON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia State Police are asking for the public’s help finding a teenager who could be in danger.

According to WVSP, Michael B. Cheek, 13, was last seen in the Ripley area on Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023. Troopers say Cheek may be with his biological father, Michael A. Cheek, 38, who they say does not have guardianship of the teen.

Troopers say they believe the teen may be in danger and unable to receive medical care as his parents do not have legal custody.

Missing juvenile Michael B. Cheek (lower right) is believed to be with his father Michael A. Cheek (Center) who does not have legal custody, West Virginia State Troopers say. (Photo Courtesy: West Virginia State Police)

WVSP says the suspect, Michael A. Cheek is believed to be driving a maroon 2017 Ford Fusion with a Georgia license plate “YJG486.” Authorities believe they could be in the Jackson, Roane or Kanawha County areas.

Anyone with any information on their whereabouts is asked to contact the WVSP detachment in Spencer at 304-927-0950.