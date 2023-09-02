CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia State Police initiated an investigation into a missing 13-year-old boy.

The WVSP states that Michael B. Cheek was last seen on Wednesday, August 30, in Ripley, W.V.

He is believed to be with his biological father, the suspect, Michael A. Cheek, 38 years old, who does not have guardianship.

Officials say the juvenile is believed to be in danger and unable to receive medical care due to neither parent having legal custody.

The suspect is believed to be driving a 2017 maroon Ford Fusion with Georgia license plate YJG486.

Police say Cheek may be in the Roane, Jackson, or Kanawha County areas.

Officials ask that anyone with information as to the location of Cheek please contact the West Virginia State Police Spencer Detachment at 304-927-0950.