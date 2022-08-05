HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WTRF) — On Friday, August 5, troopers from the West Virginia State Police Huntington Detachment responded to a shooting incident that occurred on Interstate 64 East near 16th Street and Exit 11.

During an apparent road rage incident, the driver of an unknown orange sedan fired one round from a pistol at the victim’s vehicle, striking the rear driver’s side door and narrowly missing the victim’s 3-year-old son in the back seat.

No one was injured in the incident, but investigators are actively attempting to locate and identify the suspect.

A picture of the suspect vehicle is shown above.

Anyone with information should contact the West Virginia State Police Huntington Detachment at (304) 528-5555. This investigation is active and ongoing.