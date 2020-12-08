West Virginia students who apply for the Promise Scholarship can win prizes

https://www.wtrf.com/top-stories/letters-to-santa/

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTRF) — West Virginia high school seniors who apply for the Promise scholarship and complete the FAFSA are eligible for prizes through a state wide contest.

The contest, Cool Cash for College, has officially launched today. Seniors who complete both of these steps by March 1 will be entered into drawings for prizes that include Apple AirPods, wireless printers, mini refrigerators, and gift cards.

For more information about the contest, visit educationalliance.org

