West Virginia students who apply for the Promise Scholarship can win prizes

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTRF) — West Virginia high school seniors who apply for the Promise scholarship and complete the FAFSA are eligible for prizes through a state wide contest.
The contest, Cool Cash for College, has officially launched today. Seniors who complete both of these steps by March 1 will be entered into drawings for prizes that include Apple AirPods, wireless printers, mini refrigerators, and gift cards.
For more information about the contest, visit educationalliance.org
