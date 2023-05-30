HANCOCK COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – A West Virginia teen will spend 80-years behind bars for two murders.

Connor Crowe plead guilty to two charges of second-degree murder after he killed his mother and sister.

Crowe was sentenced to the maximum of 40-years for each count. Those sentences are to be served consecutively.

Crowe was 13-years-old when he killed his mother and sister in their Weirton home.

He was tried as an adult.

“It’s my duty to protect the public and keep everybody safe and the most effective way to do that was for him to be sentenced to the maximum amount. And I’m satisfied the judge saw it the same way.” Steven Dragisich, Hancock County Prosecutor

The now 16-year-old and will remain at a juvenile center. When Crowe turns 18, there will be another hearing to determine his status.