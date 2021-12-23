West Virginia to create a get back to work incentive program

During a Thursday media briefing, West Virginia Governor Jim Justice said the state plans to create a work incentive program to get people back to work.

Gov. Justice said the state will partner with WorkForce to bring West Virginians back to the work community.

Details are limited at this time but Gov. Justice said the only way the incentive will work is if you get a job and work on that job for 90 days.

Gov. Justice claimed West Virginia still has a low unemployment rate but the Mountain State still has a ‘bunch of folks still at home.’

‘We always feel a real pride as we feel accomplishment. We are begging for more and more people to be in the workforce,’ Gov. Justice said.