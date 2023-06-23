Looking for a place to start a family? Wheeling, West Virginia might be the place for you.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

According to Fortune.com, Wheeling is listed as the 33rd best place to live for families in 2023.

This survey looked at nearly 1,900 cities, towns, and villages with approximately 20,000 residents across all 50 states.

The website says Wheeling residents “take pleasure in modern comforts such as Oglebay, which features an award-winning golf course, zoo, and adventure park; seasonal activities like skiing and snowboarding; as well as nearby entertainment at the Wheeling Island Hotel, Casino, and Racetrack.”

According to Fortune, Wheeling has five hospitals within 25 miles recommended by over 50% of patients.

Also, Wheeling has a 98% high school district graduation rate and a 46% of schools serving students in the area that rank “above average”

Just recently, Wheeling University was named West Virginia’s No. 1 private university and best small college by Niche.

The top 10 places to live are as followed:

10. Fitchburg, Wisconsin

9. Greenburgh, New York

8. Wellington, Florida

7. Eastvale, California

6. Olathe, Kansas

5. Middletown, Delaware

4. Tualatin, Oregon

3. Silver Spring, Maryland

2. Portsmouth, New Hampshire

1. Cambridge, Massachusetts

To view the full list of 50 states, click here.