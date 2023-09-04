WHEELING, W.Va (WTRF) – Roads across the state of West Virginia were expected to have heavier volumes of traffic ahead and during the Labor Day weekend.

According to the West Virginia Department of Transportation, nearly 420,000 vehicles were expected to pass through toll booths on the state Turnpike over the four-day weekend.

Labor Day also marks the end of the summer travel season throughout the Mountain State.

Even though the travel was not as large as other holiday weekends, WVDOT still prepared and staffed roadways accordingly.

Since there is construction going on throughout all 55 counties… officials want to remind drivers to pay attention, leave plenty of space between you and the vehicle in front of you and stay off your phone.

For a full look at WVDOT’s report, visit their website.