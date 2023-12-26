CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTRF) — A West Virginia Kanawha County woman has filed a complaint against PetSmart after she says she was injured after slipping on dog feces while shopping in the store.

According to the online legal journal, West Virginia Record, Carol Campbell filed the complaint on December 15 in the Kanawha Circuit Court.

The complaint alleges that Campbell suffered serious and permanent injuries when she slipped while shopping in the South Charleston PetSmart location on December 20, 2021.

In the complaint obtained by West Virginia Record, Campbell says the defendants breached the duty of care by failing to provide a safe and secure shopping environment and failed to warn of the dangerous conditions.

Campbell alleges that in addition to her physical injuries, she has and will sustain medical expenses, lost wages, other special damages, loss of ability to enjoy life, annoyance, aggravation, and mental anguish.

West Virginia Record reports that she is seeking compensatory damages, pre-and post-judgment interests, court costs, attorney fees, and other relief.

