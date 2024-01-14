CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia State Police have announced the conviction of a West Virginia woman after a week-long trial for double murder.

According to the WVSP on Friday, November 29, 2019, Jeremiah Thomas, 37, and his wife, Jennifer Thomas, 38, both of Smoot, West Virginia, were traveling on a dirt road located on Weyerhaeuser property near Williamsburg, WV, when an argument over trespassing ensued.

Randy Barnhart and Terri Storer, both members of the Madison Hunting Club, confronted Mr. and Mrs. Thomas, and the argument progressed outside the vehicles in the roadway.

Officials say Storer then fired eight rounds from a 9mm Ruger handgun, striking Mr. Thomas six times, before turning and firing at Mrs. Thomas, striking her one time.

Both Mr. and Mrs. Thomas were pronounced dead on the scene.

Cpl B.J. Borsman of the West Virginia State Police Rainelle Detachment investigated the incident and, at the conclusion, presented the case to the Greenbrier County Grand Jury.

On Friday, January 12, 2024, after a week-long trial, the jury found Terri Storer, 49, of Charles Town, WV, guilty of two counts of first-degree murder.

Storer has been taken to the Southern Regional Jail to await sentencing.