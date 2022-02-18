McMechen, W.Va. (WTRF) – Do you remember the white-knuckle thrill of the WWE events at the old Wheeling Civic Center?

Victory Championship Wrestling does—and they’re ready to bring back that ringside excitement.

They’re a new promotion with a family-friendly orientation, the way it used to be in the ’90s.

Because we haven’t had a local wrestling company in a while that really represented the Valley, and I’m really hoping to be able to do that for the family and everybody that comes to the show and enjoys it. That way they can say ‘hey, this is my hometown promotion, I want to go see them when they run.’ Wes Fetty, Owner of Victory Championship Wrestling

Their debut event will be on Sunday, February 20th at 3 p.m. at Bishop Donahue in McMechen

Tickets can be reserved on both their website and Facebook page.

There you can also find their raffle with Outback Steakhouse, where the winner gets free steak for a year.