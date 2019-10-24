West Virginians critique Substance Use Response Plan

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Substance abuse continues to be the number one issue across the Mountain State.

The Governor’s Council on Substance Abuse Prevention and Treatment is hosting six regional public forums to give residents the opportunity to review and critique the plan. The plan details the state’s substance use environment and presents strategies to address current needs.

The fifth forum was held Wednesday night at Wheeling University. Like other communities in West Virginia, the Northern Panhandle has been deeply affected by drug abuse.

“It’s exciting to hear all the different comments and suggestions and it’s going to make the plan a much more thorough document because we’re going out and listening to people,” said Bob Hansen, Executive Director of the West Virginia DHHR’s Office of Drug Control Policy. “I think it’s an important activity and it also gives people the chance to see what we’re proposing over the next three years.”

For more information on the West Virginia Substance Use Response Plan, click here.