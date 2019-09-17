West Virginians reject Governor’s DOT appointment

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTRF) — According to a recent poll by Research America, about 75 percent of West Virginia residents are dissatisfied with the roads in the state.

West Virginians are also upset about a recent appointment by Governor Jim Justice.

The Governor has appointed Raleigh County Commissioner, Byrd White, as the new Secretary of Transportation.

White, however, is not an engineer and critics want the State Senate to reject his nomination.

The vote is scheduled to take place next week.