West Virginians reject Governor’s DOT appointment

Top Stories
Posted: / Updated:

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTRF) — According to a recent poll by Research America, about 75 percent of West Virginia residents are dissatisfied with the roads in the state.

West Virginians are also upset about a recent appointment by Governor Jim Justice.

The Governor has appointed Raleigh County Commissioner, Byrd White, as the new Secretary of Transportation.

White, however, is not an engineer and critics want the State Senate to reject his nomination.

The vote is scheduled to take place next week.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Your Ohio Valley Weather Update

Thumbnail for the video titled ""
More Weather News

Pro Football Challenge

Ohio Lottery

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter