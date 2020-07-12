How do Highlands-goers feel about wearing a mask?

WHEELING, W.VA. (WTRF)- On Tuesday, Governor Jim Justice signed an executive order, requiring West Virginians to wear a face mask. Today, 7News spoke with many store managers at the Highlands to see if residents were complying with the Governor’s order. All retailers, including Target also said they’re strongly encouraging customers to wear a mask.

The manager at Cabela’s said 90 percent of customers were wearing a mask, and the store is encouraging customers to wear a mask but not turning enforcing it. J.C. Penny’s manager says wearing a mask is a two-way streak for the store’s employees and customers.

“The face mask rule has been very good to us, we have signs on the doors, people seem to be very good about it, not everyone enjoys it but everybody has been following the order so it’s been very, very good,” said Frank Walsh, the manager at J.C. Penny at the Highlands.

Retailers at the Highlands say they’re doing everything in their power to sanitize their stores throughout the day in order to keep customers safe.