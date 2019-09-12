West Virginia’s archery and crossbow seasons to open on September 28

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Archery and crossbow seasons for white-tailed deer, black bear and wild boar will open on Saturday, September 28 and run through December 31, according to West Virginia DNR Director Stephen McDaniel.

“Interest in archery and crossbow hunting continues to be very strong and West Virginia provides an incredible opportunity for our state hunters, and those from outside of West Virginia, to enjoy our wonderful woodlands while hunting for deer, bear and wild boars,” McDaniel said. “We’re excited about the upcoming season for bow hunters and believe it will be a productive harvest.”

McDaniel went on to note that in addition to having a valid base hunting license, those interested in harvesting a bear must do/abide by the following:

Buy a Bear Damage Stamp (Class DS). Nonresidents need a Class EE Bear Hunting License and Conservation Stamp (Class CS or CS/LE) and if they are hunting on the national forest they must have a Class I stamp.

A limit of two bears may be taken per year, provided at least one bear is taken in Boone, Fayette, Kanawha, Logan, McDowell, Mingo, Nicholas, Preston, Raleigh or Wyoming counties.

The daily bag limit for bear remains one per day.

As for white-tailed deer, McDaniel said hunters are required to buy stamps if they wish to harvest additional deer. McDaniel also provided the following information about archery and crossbow season for white-tailed deer:

One or two additional archery deer, depending on the county, may be taken with Class RB (resident) or Class RRB (nonresident) stamps (one deer per stamp). Additional archery stamps must be bought before Sept. 28.

Resident underage and senior hunters must buy a Class RB stamp to take additional archery or crossbow deer, but resident landowners hunting on their own property and Class DT (Life-threatening Conditions) license holders are not required to purchase any additional archery stamps.

In 11 counties or portions thereof, hunters must take an antlerless deer in any regular season before harvesting a second antlered deer in that county.

Individuals may take up to two deer in one day during the archery or crossbow seasons. The first deer does not have to be electronically checked before harvesting the second deer in the same day. However, only one antlered deer may be taken in the same day during any season.

Special regulations exist for the four archery-only counties – Logan, McDowell, Mingo and Wyoming. In these counties, only two archery deer may be taken, one of which must be antlerless. In these counties, crossbows can only be used by holders of Class Y/YY permits.

The wild boar archery season will reopen on February 7, 2020 and close on February 9, according to WV DNR. Hunters will need a 2020 base hunting license to hunt in the February wild boar season.

For additional information on hunting regulations, check out the 2019-2020 West Virginia Hunting and Trapping Regulations Summary, available at DNR offices, license agents, or on the WV DNR website.