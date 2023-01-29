(WTRF) – Here’s a look back at the week’s top stories.

As Governor Jim Justice’s proposal to cut personal income tax by 50% makes it way through the West Virginia Legislature, he continued to tour the state for town hall meetings.

Governor Justice maintained at a town hall in Wheeling that cutting the personal income tax would not impact the state’s budget. In fact, he said his budget is increasing.

After the town hall meeting, Governor Justice helped commemorate the completion of a project that impacted drivers throughout the Ohio Valley.

He joined the state highway commissioner and city officials to cut the ribbon for the I-70 bridges. The massive effort to overhaul bridges and part of the highway actually finished in December.

A controversial bill that could put more guns on college campuses in West Virginia passed through the State Senate this week.

The so called “campus carry” bill would allow students, faculty and staff to carry concealed weapons for their own protection. However, the bill would NOT allow open carry of guns.

Sleeves were rolled up, and tables were full during the annual Ohio Valley Media Day Blood Drive.

The two-day event has been happening for 37 years. This time of year, blood donations are especially needed, because the weather can cancel blood drives. Plus, sometimes donors are sidelined due to COVID or other illnesses.

The Ohio Valley is remembering former Ohio County Sheriff Tom Burgoyne this week.

He was known for his warmth, professionalism and devotion to family, duty and community. Burgoyne was an FBI agent, then served as sheriff from 2000 to 2008. In addition to his 39-year in law enforcement, he was also very much involved in the community. Burgoyne was the YSS Good Samaritan in 2021. He was 82-years-old.

