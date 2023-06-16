WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — The Salvation Army of Wheeling is the Mountain State’s oldest social service agency and they will soon be welcoming new leaders.

Current Commanding Officers Mark and Jennifer Van Meter will be saying good-bye after calling the Friendly City home for the past four years.

They will begin their new assignment, next week, in Charlottesville Virginia.

The Van Meter’s say their time in Wheeling involved a number of challenges including the COVID-19 pandemic.

During that time, however, they were able to revamp their shelter program, which proved beneficial to hundreds of people in the Wheeling area.

“In about three year’s time we’ve seen 200 men leave homelessness and obtain permanent housing. That’s been done through case-conferencing, case-management, and really working with the guys. Helping them establish identity, their financial base. When you start looking at these numbers, just day-by-day, seeing the results of peoples lives change. That’s when it becomes significant of the work that we do in this community.” Capt. Mark Van Meter, Commanding Officer, Salvation Officer, Wheeling

The Van Meter’s say they are grateful for the generosity and support they received during their time in Wheeling.

The new Commanding Officers are scheduled to arrive sometime next week.

They are John and Candy Lawrence, who have been serving in the Atlanta ,Georgia area.