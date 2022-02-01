West Virginia’s teachers and state employees waiting on proposed pay raise

W.Va. (WTRF) – West Virginia’s teachers, school service personnel and all state employees are waiting to see if they end up with a five percent pay raise. The proposed raise also includes an additional 2.5% bonus to try and offset the rising inflation we’ve all been dealing with.



Teacher pay is a major concern for state leaders, because our neighboring states offer higher salaries. For example, the average pay in Pennsylvania and Maryland is about $22,000 higher per year in West Virginia. Our region’s low pay is causing teachers here to leave for greener, more profitable pastures.

“On that’s real common. And in particular, about half of our counties are border counties, so it’s much easier now for people to go across into these contiguous states and we lose a large number each year.” Dale Lee, President, West Virginia Education Association

West Virginia has run into a similar problem over corrections officers at prisons and jails leaving for higher salaries in other states.

