HARRISON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) – 7News received an update on the Harrison County Western Magnesium plant.

The announcement of the plant in September 2021. As of right now, they’re still in the beginning stages of planning.

Harrison County Commissioner Paul Coffland said they still have about 18- months to go before we see any kind of real movement.

He explained the process takes time, but once it’s here the possibilities are endless.

Well, this is a big one because the number of employees not only within the construction phase but then the permanent employees. That is the real winner as far as we are concerned. They’re talking about ability and the possibility of other industries, spin off businesses coming just because of them. That is what’s important to the county. Paul Coffland, Harrison County Commissioner

At this time, they have not negotiated any kind of tax agreement. However, Coffland said that step will come when the facility’s construction begins.

The hope is that this addition to the county will spark the economy by adding jobs, businesses, and residents.

Commission said the end goal sounds promising, but for now all we can do is wait.