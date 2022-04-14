WETZEL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — The Wetzel County Animal Shelter and the New Martinsville Police Department are partnering for a great “paws.”

They are joining together on Saturday, April 16, to stuff a police cruiser full of treats, food, clothes, toys, litter, blankets and other items to help the animals in the shelter.

You can make a donation and see the cruiser at the New Martinsville Walmart at 1142 South Bridge Street. The event runs from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.

For more information, go to the Wetzel County Animal Shelter Facebook page.

The New Martinsville Police Department says they plan to continue their Gabriel Project Stuff the Cruiser this fall.