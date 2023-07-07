NEW MARTINSVILLE, W.Va. (WTRF) — There was a big community turnout Friday to hear what’s in store for schools in Wetzel County.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

It was all aimed at avoiding the consolidation of Paden City and Magnolia High Schools.

During the meeting, the board looked at several different figures ranging from the school’s enrollments, student-to-teacher ratios, attendance, and transportation. All of these factors resulted in the board coming up with various ideas moving forward.

The biggest concern of the board was not having enough teachers to fill each building.

To resolve this the board discussed potentially having two new facilities in Wetzel County or building one new facility and renovating a current facility.

The board says merging the two schools is not their desire.

”They don’t really want to merge. They would want to build a new facility so that all the communities that would be affected would come together as one Wetzel County or two Wetzel County high schools. We don’t have enough teachers to serve all of our students in all of our buildings right now. We want to make sure that all of our students get the education they deserve.” Cassie Porter –Superintendent of Wetzel County Schools

The board says that the process is still in the very early stages and will continue to have board meetings where members of the communities can voice their opinions.