Wetzel County man sentenced for firearms charge

WHEELING, WEST VIRGINIA – Robert Lee Lemasters, of Wheeling, West Virginia, was sentenced 15 months for a firearms charge, U.S. Attorney Bill Powell announced.

Lemasters, age 56, pled guilty to one count of “Unlawful Possession of a Firearm” in July 2019.

Lemasters, who is prohibited from having a firearm because of a prior conviction, admitted to having a 9mm caliber pistol and 16 rounds of ammunition in Wetzel County in October 2018.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN).

Project Safe Neighborhoods is an evidence-based program proven to be effective at reducing violent crime. Through PSN, a broad spectrum of stakeholders work together to identify the most pressing violent crime problems in the community and develop comprehensive solutions to address them.