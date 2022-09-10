WETZEL and TYLER COUNTIES, W.Va. — With the help of the Wetzel-Tyler Chamber of Commerce and the EQT Foundation, you can get the money you need to build your own business and be your own boss.

Over the past seven years, the Wetzel-Tyler Chamber of Commerce has been able to provide more than $30,000 to local entrepreneurs to build the business community in and around Tyler and Wetzel Counties.

This year, the EQT Foundation has provided $6,000.00 more to the chamber to continue this tradition and support local small businesses.

Recent winners of this event include Saguaro Mobile Kitchen, Barista Pub & Café, and North St. Boutique. Using funds from these events, these winners have been able to expand their businesses and do more to serve the community.

The Wetzel-Tyler Chamber of Commerce is a voluntary partnership of business and professional people working together to build a healthy economy and to improve the quality of life in and around Wetzel and Tyler Counties.

If you dream of being your own boss and start a new business, or if you already own a small business and you are looking to expand, this program might interest you. The Entrepreneur Pitch can be the catalyst that moves your plan from drawing board to reality.

Contact the Wetzel-Tyler Chamber of Commerce to learn how you can take part in the Entrepreneur Pitch. You can call (304) 455-3825, stop by their office at 132 North Street in New Martinsville or go to WWW.WetzelTylerChamber.org and read the rules and download an application. Applications are due by September 19.