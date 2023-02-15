HANCOCK COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – It was news that brought excitement from the Northern Panhandle through all of West Virginia.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

FORM Energy, Inc. is bringing its battery manufacturing facility to Weirton.

Experts call it one of the biggest economic development announcements to ever happen in the state’s history.

But, just how big?

It’s going to create even more economic activity, creating this economic ripple effect. John Deskins, Director, Bureau of Business & Economic Research, West Virginia University

FORM energy’s proposed $760 million investment to build its iron-air battery manufacturing facility in Weirton is a major step forward for the state.

As it’s built, and as it grows, West Virginia’s economy will feel it.

John Deskins, with the Bureau of Business and Economic Research at West Virginia University’s John Chambers College of Business and Economics was asked to study just how much impact this new business has on the state.

For a business this big, it can’t just get up to full capacity overnight. John Deskins, Director, Bureau of business & Economic Research, West Virginia University

The study estimated the impact over multiple years, starting in 2025, one year after operations should begin.

West Virginia to have first iron-air battery manufacturing facility built to create new jobs

It found a direct impact just from the output of the FORM Energy facility of $111 million.

Add to that more than $44 million of indirect and induced impact and you have about $155 million total.

While Deskins said the study still needs more detail to fully predict the economic impact, it did also estimate economic data for 2027 and 2029.

Those workers are going to take that money that they have and spend it in other places in West Virginia. They’re going to spend it at restaurants, or movie theaters, or shopping malls, or on housing or wherever, but they’re going to re-spend that money in the state economy creating additional economic activity. John Deskins, Director, Bureau of business & Economic Research, West Virginia University

Another part of the impact is jobs.

Within a few years, FORM Energy expects to employ about 750 people.

We estimate that this is going to ultimately create about 4,000 jobs in the state when you consider the multiplier effect resulting from those 750 jobs. Those are good paying jobs as well, by the way. John Deskins, Director, Bureau of business & Economic Research, West Virginia University

That is good news for a state that felt the job losses of the COVID pandemic.

When COVID hit, we lost 14% of all the jobs in West Virginia in the early part of 2020, but as of last Fall we had fully recovered from COVID and we expect continued growth this year. John Deskins, Director, Bureau of business & Economic Research, West Virginia University

Deskins said the more years the FORM Energy operates, the higher the economic output number should rise.

While most of that influx would be felt in the Northern Panhandle, the study doesn’t specifically estimate where the economic impact hits the hardest.

It’s growth like this that’s expected not just in the Northern Panhandle, but all over the Mountain State. However, Deskins cautioned that the economy could be uncertain thanks to the national economy.

We expect growth. We expect the economy to continue to be healthy, but it’s not certain given this national climate. John Deskins, Director, Bureau of business & Economic Research, West Virginia University

A bill that would allow West Virginia to give some financial incentives to FORM Energy to build their facility in West Virginia has passed both the House and the Senate.

It now heads to Governor Jim Justice for final approval.