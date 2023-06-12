WASHINGTON D.C. (WTRF) – Now that the indictment has been handed down and former President Donald Trump is due in court, where does the case go from here?

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

7News Legal Analyst Diana Crutchfield said during Trump’s arraignment on Tuesday he will be formally read the charges and enter a plea.

A judge will also set terms of bail or decide if Trump can be released on his own recognizance.

What to know about Trump’s latest indictment and what’s next

The former President faces 37 felony counts relating to obstruction of justice and mishandling of documents under the Federal Espionage Act. However, Crutchfield clarified that none of those charges are actually “espionage”.

Crutchfield said that after that appearance, there’s a lot that can happen before Trump would get to trial.

The Department of Justice Special Counsel indicated that he wanted a speedy trial. The defendant has a right to a speedy trial under the Sixth Amendment to the Constitution and can demand that. A lot of it depends on the motion practice. There’ll be lots of motions to suppress some of the items from the search warrants, some of the statements by his attorney.” Diana Crutchfield, 7News Legal Analyst

Crutchfield says some of those statements by his attorney may be shielded by the crime fraud exception to attorney client privilege. Meaning, if an attorney commits a crime for their client, there is no more confidentially.

As far as sentencing goes, Crutchfield explained that federal defendants are sentenced under certain guidelines and the judge will have to take several factors into account.

“Those kind of decision making process that can be lengthy. The guidelines always consider things like prior criminal history. There’s always a range for each charge and these are very serious federal felonies. So, there can be a sentence which could be suspended with home confinement, could be suspended in part, partly spent incarcerated, partly not. Those are very broad. Then there’s a question of do we have them consecutively, meaning one on top of the other, or do they go concurrently at the same time? Diana Crutchfield, 7News Legal Analyst

Be sure to stay with 7News for any updates.