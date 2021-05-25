What Happens To My Facebook After I Die?

You can choose to either appoint a legacy contact to look after your memorialized account or have your account permanently deleted from Facebook.
If you don’t choose to have your account permanently deleted, it will be memorialized if we become aware of your passing.
Memorialized accounts
Memorialized accounts are a place for friends and family to gather and share memories after a person has passed away. Memorialized accounts have the following key features:
- The word Remembering will be shown next to the person’s name on their profile.
- Depending on the privacy settings of the account, friends can share memories on the memorialized timeline.
- Content the person shared (example: photos, posts) stays on Facebook and is visible on Facebook to the audience it was shared with.
- Memorialized profiles don’t appear in public spaces such as in suggestions for People You May Know, ads or birthday reminders.
- No one can log into a memorialized account.
- Memorialized accounts that don’t have a legacy contact can’t be changed.
- Pages with a sole admin whose account was memorialized will be removed from Facebook if we receive a valid memorialization request.