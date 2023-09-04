WHEELING, W.Va (WTRF) – Many American workers get to enjoy a three-day weekend at the end of August in celebration of Labor Day. It’s something we celebrate every year, but why?

Labor Day is the unofficial end of summer and it’s always celebrated on the first Monday in September.

Many Americans have off from school and work to celebrate the contributions and achievements of American Workers on Labor Day.

However, the day originated during one of American’s most difficult times.

During the Industrial Revolution, the average American worked 12 hours a day, seven days a week just to afford basic life needs.

Even children as young as five years old could be found working in mills, factories and mines across the country and only earning a fraction of what their adult co-workers made.

Often, workers were very poor Americans or recent immigrants.

These workers faced very dangerous work environments that were not sanitary or allowed access to fresh air.

With the increase in manufacturing, labor unions formed and grew vocal, organizing strikes and rallies to protest poor working conditions and force employers to renegotiate their hours and pay.

On September 5, 1886, 10,000 workers took unpaid time off and marched from City Hall to Union Square in New York City – holding the first Labor Day Parade in U.S. History.

The day did not become a federal holiday until 12 years later in 1894, when President Grover Cleveland signed it into law.

Labor Day is celebrated by families nationwide as the “last weekend” of summer where parties, cook outs and last-minute summer activities are celebrated.

This report was written using an article from history.com – Labor Day 2023: Facts, Meaning & Founding.