What Oglebay Park events haven’t been canceled?

WHEELING, W.VA. (WTRF) — Just the Oglebay Park alone could be keeping you a little extra busy over the next few months.



Only a couple of its annual events, including the Oglebay Fest and the Outside Music Series, were canceled, but there’s several eventful weekends ahead at Oglebay Park.

“We’ve definitely had to do things differently, and be creative, but we’re very fortunate we’re still able to do a lot.” Rodney Haley, Executive Vice President of Operations

Even as early as this weekend, you could celebrate your Labor Day weekend at the park. There will be sky divers, fireworks, and a woodcarvers show. The Wheeling Symphony Orchestra is also having a concert, which will be broadcasted live all over the park.

“If you want to not be in close proximity to other people, but still have a feeling of having things to do, those activities are here for you.” Rodney Haley, Executive Vice President of Operations

The weekend after Labor Day is Paws in the Park, then Fall Foliage, and eventually the Festival of Lights kicks off.

“We’re taking the approach that we want to do what we can do, and continue to do those things.” Rodney Haley, Executive Vice President of Operations

Outside of just the planned events, there’s a lot of hiking trails, a pool area, cottages and other things like that.

“We have over 2,000 acres, so people can spread out and social distance and still enjoy our parks.” Rodney Haley, Executive Vice President of Operations

… as safety is still a big priority.

“Our biggest concern is the safety of our employees, as well as the safety of our guests.” Rodney Haley, Executive Vice President of Operations

All events will have safety precautions, such as social distancing, wearing masks, and attendance will be limited. The park itself says they’ve been working with The Governor’s Office, Wheeling Health Department, and the CDC.