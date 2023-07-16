BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — This is the time of year that gardeners have been waiting for.

Vegetables and fruits are starting to ripen.

That first tomato or pepper fresh from the garden is worth celebrating.

But as they all start to ripen at once, it can be a bit much.

Canning had become less popular in recent years.

But during COVID and beyond, it made a dramatic comeback with the resurgence of backyard gardening.

It’s just one way to make sure your homegrown veggies don’t go to waste.

“You can can them, you can freeze them, you can dehydrate them. So when people start to kind of get into that, it gets to be very overwhelming and they question where do they start. So we have handouts and resources in regards to that, we’ve got how-to videos on how to help you preserve your summer harvest.” Amanda Bohlen | Belmont County OSU Extension Educator

Canning is an exact science.

Amanda Bohlen says several years ago, some improperly canned potatoes were used in potato salad that was taken to a church pot-luck dinner in Fairfield County, Ohio.

She says they contained botulism, many people got sick and one person died.

She urges people to call their county extension office with any questions about food preservation, and she says they’ll be glad to help.