AUSTRALIA (WTRF) — While American children are digging into their Easter baskets filled with candy, toy bunnies and chicks, kids Down Under look forward to seeing a friendly marsupial as their gift.

And no, it’s not a kangaroo.

Meet the Bilby, sometimes depicted as Australia’s Easter Bunny.

A toy Bilby in an Australian Easter basket.

The Greater Bilby “belongs to a group of ground-dwelling marsupials known as bandicoots,” according to Australia Museum. They are known for their long, pinkish ears and are sometimes called the Rabbit-eared Bandicoot. They have a long, black and white tail and a long snout.

A toy Easter Bilby.

They are known for burrowing and digging and are omnivores, eating insects and plants.

Experts believe another Bilby variety, the Lesser Bilby, became extinct in the 1950s. The Greater Bilby is an endangered species and is threatened by non-native species like foxes and feral cats.

There may be fewer than 10,000 Bilbies left in the wild in Australia.

By promoting the Bilby toy as an Easter gift, Australians are bringing awareness to this threatened native species and promoting conservation.