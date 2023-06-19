WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — With the Canadian wildfires still not contained, you may still be noticing some unhealthy air qualities and lingering smoke over the next few days.

Just as we need to take caution for ourselves, animal owners should also be keeping a close eye on their animal’s health.

Some tips to protect your animals are to limit their exercise when smoke is visible, provide plenty of water near feeding areas, and limit their exposure to any dust.

Animals will naturally adapt to their environments, but owners should assure air flow and air quality in their animal’s habitat is clean and free flowing.

”Whether it’s livestock out in a pasture field or livestock in a barn, I mean air flow, air quality is important. I think we just have to be smart you know make sure our livestock is you know is out and about where they need to be, out in nature or in the pasture fields where they belong or if they’re in barns that the ventilation is good.” Don Jones – Ohio State Representative for 95th District

Common signs of possible smoke irritation in animals include coughing, difficulty breathing, eye irritation, fatigue or weakness, and reduced appetite or thirst.

If your animal shows any of these signs you should consult your veterinarian for additional help.