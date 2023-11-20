WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Black Friday is just days away and there are a few helpful tips that can help you manage your spending Black Friday weekend.

One of the biggest shopping days of the year is just a few days away and there are some things you should know before heading out the door on Friday.

Before entering any stores this Black Friday one Financial Manager says it is a good idea to sit down and write out what you plan to buy and a budget for each item.

Jason Haswell of the Monteverde Group says by writing down a budget you can easily track your spending throughout the day on Friday as you enter different stores.

He also said if you are using credit cards, be aware of any interest rates that might be significantly higher from last holiday season.

Haswell shared the importance of controlling your spending as Black Friday approaches.

”Be reasonable. Make sure that you’re spending within your means. Make sure that you know, sometimes a gift that is a little more sentimental, you know, and a little less cost may mean more to them than the actual price. Just be, you know, cognizant of what you’re spending, how much you’re spending on each person. And by all means, write it down.” Jason Haswell – Managing Director, Monteverde Group

Haswell also expressed the importance of shopping locally this Black Friday and keeping the money you spend in your community if possible.

In regard to big sales, Haswell says it is a good idea to pick out the sales that will help you stay under or meet your budget.